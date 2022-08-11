No matter where you live, there will be a site that has always intrigued you but which you’ve never fully understood – this guide will help you connect with the amazing 10,000 years that the Isle of Man has been inhabited. For those of us who would rather dip our toes in the sea, then the ‘Isle of Man Rocky Shore Name Trail’ is a great way to see what can be found, and to learn the Manx names for everything.