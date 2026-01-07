Smiles, laughter and a touch of festive magic filled the carriages as the Santa Train proved a huge hit with families during the Christmas period, and organisers say there is plenty more to come in the year ahead.
The Christmas experience, run by Isle of Man Railways, debuted a new festive-themed journey that saw entertainers rotating through the train every 15 minutes.
Children and adults alike were treated to magic tricks, face painting, balloon art, singing and storytelling, with Santa and his North Pole characters making regular appearances throughout the trip.
One of the highlights was the work of the face painter, who transformed passengers into snowmen, elves, reindeer, angels and even the Grinch, while magicians and balloon artists helped create a lively atmosphere that kept excitement levels high from start to finish.
There were also some standout moments, including a child dancing using sign language during a performance by the Southern Belles, and an enthusiastic young fan chasing Rudolph the reindeer down the length of the train, much to the amusement of fellow passengers.
Although Christmas has now passed, Isle of Man Transport says the success of the Santa Train has helped set the tone for a packed programme of themed rail experiences in 2026.
Among the plans are an Easter Sunday lunch train featuring the Easter Bunny, Father’s and Grandparents Day celebrations, and the return of the popular Jurassic ‘Dino Express’, complete with a free-roaming T-Rex in collaboration with Manx National Heritage at Rushen Abbey and the Steam Packet Company.
Adult-focused events are also planned, including wine tasting specials, gourmet dining nights, murder mystery experiences and themed evenings inspired by Fawlty Towers, ABBA and the Bee Gees.
The year ahead will also mark major milestones, including the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway and the 50th anniversary of Bus Vannin’s nationalisation, both set to be celebrated as part of a wider programme of community events.