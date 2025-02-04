A short film put together by students from Bunscoill Ghaelgagh in St John’s has been nominated for a special award.
The long-running Gaelic short film competition, FilmG, recently released its shortlist ahead of the FilmG Awards in March, with the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh’s ‘Drogh Paitchyn/Clann Dona’ being nominated for the Creativity Award.
The title means ‘Bad Children’ and is a tongue in cheek rap and music video about getting up to naughty activities such as having sweets for breakfast or wasting time looking at ‘nonsense’ on the internet.
Independent judges selected nominees across 15 categories, while the public will decide the final two awards through an online vote.
Aalin Clague, the teacher from the school who helped the children put together the music video, said: ‘We come from such a small island so it’s wonderful for our larger Celtic cousins include us in things like this.
‘To have been shortlisted from such a huge number of high quality entries is a real honour, as well as a wonderful platform for Manx Gaelic and the Isle of Man.’
Bunscoill Gaelgagh have been participating in the competition for a number of years now, since BBC North West Tonight did a news feature about the school’s multimedia club.
The segment was picked up by BBC Alba (the organisers of FilmG), and Ms Clague received a phone call asking for the school to participate in the awards - something they have now done ever since.
Ms Clague added: ‘Making Gaelic culture fun, relevant and contemporary is a big part of what we do at Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, as well as honouring our traditions.
‘We do lots of music, drama and multimedia work to promote our culture and to develop good communication and digital skills. The children are always very keen to get involved.
‘We have been allocated a number of tickets for the awards ceremony at the SEC in Glasgow in March, where nominees will learn if they have won an award, and representatives from the class will be attending.
‘It is a big, glitzy, ceremony, which is televised on BBC Alba.
‘We have been nominated for the creativity award, but haven’t received the judges’ feedback yet so don’t really know what that means. It could be for our choice to write our own song for the video.’
The 2 minute and 22 second video can be found on Youtube by visiting https://youtu.be/VlCNjT69rJ4?si=Hof1yZCg4r7thTFV