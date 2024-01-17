Leave your inhibitions at the door and dance like no one is watching.
That’s the message from Burlesque Isle of Man as they return to the Peel Centenary Centre stage for one night only.
The show’s producer, director and mistress of ceremonies is Jooles Morrison - Madam Zuri Arrosa - who started Burlesque Isle of Man in 2016.
Jooles told Island Life: ‘There’s going to be some cheeky surprises.
‘Very entertaining, lots of audience participation, and just a really good, fun night for a cold night in February.’
Jooles previously ran Inspiration Theatre Company, directing many shows at the Centenary Centre.
She started burlesque after going along to a class.
‘I fell in love with the tradition and the history’, she said.
She set up Burlesque Isle of Man and they staged shows in the island in 2016 and 2017, as well as at private events such as hen parties, and performed at festivals, such as a steam punk festival in Morecambe.
Jooles left the island in 2019 and has been pursuing her solo career in the UK and Europe, performing at steam punk and vintage festivals, an evening show and holding burlesque workshops.
She said she missed performing together as a troupe and that the cast had jumped at the chance of a reunion.
Alongside Jooles, the line up includes Gareth Leece as drag queen Vida LaFierce, burlesque performers Rachel Crellin as Miss Dee Dee and Hazel Walsh as Angel X, singer Hannah Saunders as Hannah Malena and WI member Margaret Chalk as Polly Pocket Rocket.
Jooles described it as a traditional show which would see each of the performers doing a couple of numbers each. They include the return of Miss Dee Dee’s routine in a bathtub.
There’s costume changes for each numbers - involving a lot of feathers.
‘You should see the state of the dressing room afterwards,’ Jooles said. ‘It’s like we’ve killed a chicken in there!’
The One Night Only show takes place on Saturday next week (February 3) at 8pm.
Tickets (£20) are available online at www.etickets.im/cc