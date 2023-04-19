As part of the Island Games Cultural Programme Guernsey Arts is working with the Island Games Committee to create a cultural programme of engagement to run alongside the Island Games.
Each project is open for all islanders of competing islands to submit entries.
Through the projects they will be building a collaborative insight across our islands, developing cultural diplomacy and creating a cultural legacy of our creative communities.
Guernsey Arts is running two competitions to include people from the Isle of Man creative community to become involved with, the Islands Digital Open and the Island Games Postcard Competition.
The Islands Digital Arts Open looks to curate any form of visual art which can be digitally submitted online.
This could include: photography, film, animation, digitally created art, or high resolution scans or photographs of physical work, e.g. paintings, drawings, or sculpture.
The open is asking for work responding to the theme of ‘Islands’, and is accepting existing pieces of work or something you have created specifically for the open.
‘Islands’ asks you to explore the significance of your home: A dramatic viewpoint, an iconic landmark, emotive building or an interpretation of a historic moment.
A chosen piece from each island will be replicated and exhibited in the Islands Digital Arts Open exhibition, in the George Crossan Gallery in St Peter Port.
View the space online at http://arts.gg/venues/george-crossan-gallery.
They will also be showcased digitally during sporting events utilising display screens at the venues and as a digital resource to be shared with the islands taking part.
All entries should be submitted digitally.
Entries will be accepted from all ages.
Images which are submitted will need to be of highest possible quality, for example, 300 DPI resolution.
If your entry is an MV4, MP4 or other large multimedia file, include a link for a file sharing sites such as WeTransfer or YouTube.
Entries will be judged by a panel of individuals based in Guernsey.
A minimum of one piece from each island with entries submitted will be reproduced and included in the Island Digital Arts Open exhibition.
Highly commended entries will be showcased digitally across the island in between coverage of sports events.
The Island Games Postcard Competition is aimed at children under the age of 14, and gives them the opportunity to take part in the Island Games cultural programme. As with Pocket Island Poetry and the Islands Digital Arts Open, this project is open for all islands to take part, and asks children from each island to create an image based on the theme of ‘My Island’.
This could include:
• A place in their island that makes them happy
• A monument that is really special
• An important person from their island
• A view they love to see
• An animal unique to their Island
Entries can be any media, from a painting to a collage of recycled material, and can be sent in via a high-quality photograph or scan.
The favourites from each island will be printed as postcards for participants of the games to send home.
Community arts development officer Jade Kershaw, said: ‘This is a fantastic addition to the Island Games cultural programme, opening the opportunity to be part of this inter island project to young people from all participating islands.
‘We’re really excited to see how young people perceive their own homes and gain an additional perspective to each island’s culture.’
This is the first project of its type to run alongside the Island Games, connecting creative organisations across the competing islands.
An aim is that these organisations will continue to come together to further develop a creative islands network, working together on building relationships as a legacy of the Island Games.
Online entries for the Island Digital Arts Open close on Sunday (April 30) and Island Games Postcard Competition are now open via the Guernsey Arts website (www.arts.gg) until May 14.