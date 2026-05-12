A new independent music promoter is helping shine a spotlight on the Isle of Man’s thriving roots music scene while bringing generations together through live performance.
Live Roots Music IoM, founded by Sam Bowman, has been showcasing Americana, folk, bluegrass and country music in intimate venues across the island, giving both local and visiting artists a platform to perform.
The latest event, held at The Institute in Laxey earlier this month, saw a packed audience gather for a special charity night in support of Hospice Isle of Man.
Local artists Alice Ashe and Index of Alice, Jeff Jepson, Patrick Knight with Spotty Dog, and Josh and Harry all gave their time free of charge to raise money for the charity.
Speaking after the event, Sam said supporting the community had always been part of the vision behind the project.
‘I’ve always wanted to give back into the community,’ he said.
‘I’ve done voluntary work before, so I’m always looking for ways of doing that. When I took on the music promotion, it was all part of the plan.
‘I wanted to bring UK acts over and also really support the local bands themselves over here.’
The timing of the Hospice fundraiser was particularly important, he explained, given the charity’s recent financial pressures.
‘There’s lots of charities on the island, but Hospice seemed to be at the top of the pile that needed help and they were so welcoming when I suggested it.’
Sam said one of the most rewarding aspects of the evening was seeing musicians from different backgrounds and styles come together for the same cause.
‘Nobody said no,’ he added.
‘Everyone was happy to give their time for free and support it.’
He added that supporting emerging musicians is a key aim of Live Roots Music IoM, particularly at a time when competition for opportunities is fierce.
‘There are so many acts that want to do well and the competition is really intense, so I want to give people a chance.’
The importance of community venues was also praised during the evening by Laxey resident and long-time musician John Barker, who helps support live events at The Institute.
‘We need to use community resources,’ he said.
‘There are so few places putting on live music now and we need to make the most of venues like this.’
John, who has played in bands on the Island for decades, said the Manx music scene remains in a strong position despite the challenges facing grassroots venues across the British Isles.
‘It’s fantastic. It’s vibrant,’ he said.
‘Live music lifts people’s spirits. There’s so much awful stuff going on in the world and live music is a tonic.’
Live Roots Music IoM already has more events planned, including an Americana double bill at the Peel Centenary Centre this Friday (May 15).
The show will feature The Jesse Janes Band and singer-songwriter Joe Martin, whose recent Peel performance drew a packed crowd.
Sam hopes the momentum continues and that more people discover what the Island’s live music scene has to offer.
‘We just want good audiences in and to keep supporting live music,’ he said.