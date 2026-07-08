A Ramsey woman has turned her experience of battling cancer into a collection of poetry inspired by the Isle of Man's countryside and her own journey to recovery.
Dawn Midwood has published Poems from the Heart after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022.
Now in remission, she hopes her book will not only share her personal journey but also raise vital funds for three charities that have made a meaningful difference to people facing serious illness.
The charities – Hospice Isle of Man, Mannin Cancer Help Centre and Pancreatic Cancer UK – offer a wide range of services for people affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.
Dawn also hopes her poems will offer encouragement to cancer patients, as well as their families and friends, showing that even during life's most difficult moments it is possible to find hope, comfort and moments of peace.
The collection reflects both the Manx landscape and the inner strength she discovered while walking through it during her recovery.
Many of the poems were inspired by time spent outdoors, with the Isle of Man's stunning coastline, countryside and changing seasons providing both comfort and inspiration while she underwent treatment and began rebuilding her life after cancer.
Featuring colourful illustrations by well-known Isle of Man artist Michael Starkey, the book aims to celebrate resilience in both nature and people.
Priced at £10, all proceeds made from the sales of the book will be shared between the three charities.
Poems from the Heart is available from a number of local outlets across the island, including Bridge Bookshops in Ramsey and Port Erin, Dovecote Tea Rooms in Kirk Michael, Hospice shops, J.J. Ribbons in Laxey, Mannin Cancer Help Centre, The Book Company in Douglas and the shop at Noble's Hospital.