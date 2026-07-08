A young gull has died after being found in a Douglas yard with a skewer embedded in its chest, prompting a warning from Manx Wild Bird Aid about the dangers discarded litter can pose to wildlife.
Volunteers from the charity were called to a property in lower Douglas on Wednesday after the injured bird was discovered by members of the public.
The gull was taken to Milan Vets, but despite veterinary efforts, it could not be saved after it was found that the thick end of the skewer had become firmly lodged in its chest cavity.
In a post shared by Manx Wild Bird Aid, the charity said the people who reported the injured bird were understandably upset and that the exact circumstances of how the injury occurred were unknown.
However, it warned that discarded barbecue skewers are a known hazard for seabirds and other wildlife.
The charity said: ‘Regardless of the circumstances it was incredibly sad to see a little gull’s life ended this way.’
Manx Wild Bird Aid is a registered charity on the Isle of Man which helps rehabilitate sick, injured and orphaned wild birds before returning them to the wild.
The organisation relies entirely on volunteers, with birds currently cared for and released from volunteers’ homes and gardens as the charity does not yet have its own premises.
Volunteers help with transporting injured birds across the island, rehabilitation, hand-rearing, building aviaries and assisting with care at the charity’s bird hospital and outdoor aviaries.
The charity also raises funds to cover the cost of food, bedding, medication, equipment and veterinary treatment.
It has urged people to take care when disposing of rubbish and other items which could present a danger to wildlife.
The charity added that members of the public who find sick or injured birds should seek advice before attempting to intervene, with further guidance available through Manx Wild Bird Aid.