The Castletown Confetti Carnival is to be held on Saturday from 1pm to 8pm, while the Peel Carnival is on Sunday from 10am until 6pm.
The Roc Vannin choir will open the weekend’s proceedings in Castletown on Saturday at 1pm with a performance on the especially-erected stage in the ancient Market Square.
The festival princess selection will take place at 2pm, with this year’s festival queen being already confirmed as Lilly Mcloughlin-Lowey of Castletown.
The activities will continue throughout the day, with the Just Dance Southern group performing a dance routine at 2.45pm, followed by a game of free bingo at 3pm.
The Southern Belles song group will then perform on the stage at 3.30pm, while at the same time there will be a bonny baby competition in the Castletown Civic Hall.
The fancy dress parade will take place on Victoria Road at 4.30pm, which will then be followed by the fancy dress awards on the main stage at 5pm.
The Manx band the Bat Fastards will perform at 5.30pm, which will then be followed by a Spice Girls tribute act at 6.30pm to close out the day’s entertainment.
There will also be a large variety of market stalls in the square as well as food and beverage stands.
Following the conclusion of the Castletown festival, the carnival fever will head to the west on Sunday with the annual Peel Carnival, which will also host a wide range of activities and events throughout the day.
The day’s proceedings will start at 10am, with stalls opening all along Peel Promenade.
Davison’s sandcastle building competition will also take place at 10am, with the judging for the best sandcastle being done later at 11:30am.
At 12pm onwards, the band sets and entertainment will start at the Weatherglass Corner, Marine Pub and Horizon stages. As well as this, the transport museums classical vehicle collection will be on display along the Promenade.
Entries for the grand parade will be open outside the House of Manannan until 1pm, when all entries will assemble before being judged at 1.30pm.
The grand parade categories are as follows: five years and under, six to nine years, 10 years and over, adult fancy dress, floats, decorated wheels, walking tableu and best dressed animal.
The grand parade will begin at 2pm, making its way across the East Quay and the Promenade before ending up at the Creg Malin. The prize presentation for the grand parade entries will then take place at 3pm.
There will be a Ramsey dog show demonstration at the Creg Malin at 4pm, before the roads re-open at 6pm to mark the end of the carnival festivities for another year.
Saturday’s Castletown confetti carnival is predicted to have spells of rain, but it should begin to clear later in the day.
Sunday’s Peel carnival is forecast for sunny and clear spells with isolated showers.