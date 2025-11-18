Traditional carols are set to meet Star Wars as the Manx Youth Orchestra (MYO) returns to the Villa Marina on Saturday, December 6 for its much-loved Christmas concert.
The 2025 programme blends traditional singalong carols with festive classics and unexpected treats, including music from Star Wars, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and a new works by MYO guitar teachers Mark Whear and Phil Jennings.
During the evening, around 150 young musicians will perform in a range of ensembles, from wind and string groups to the full orchestra.
Anticipation for the family-friendly event is especially high this year, with the 2024 edition being cancelled last year due to Storm Darragh.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine said: ‘The Manx Youth Orchestra showcases the very best of our young musicians, and this concert is always a joyful celebration of their hard work and talent.
‘It’s wonderful to see so many students come together to create something special for the community.
‘I’m delighted that this treasured festive tradition is returning this year, and I wish all the performers the very best for a fantastic evening of music.’
The concert also marks the start of MYO’s preparations for its 2026 tour to Belgium, following last year’s successful trip of the Netherlands.
A bucket collection on the night will support The Friends of the Manx Youth Orchestra (FoMYO), who are helping to fund the tour.
Tickets are available from the Villa Gaiety box office - adult tickets for £10, under-16s for £5 - and can also be booked online at the Villa Gaiety website by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/manx-youth-orchestra-christmas-festival-concert/.
All proceeds will go to the Friends’ charity.
People can also enjoy an additional festive performance when MYO students busk outside Marks and Spencer in Douglas, on Saturday, December 13 at 3pm.