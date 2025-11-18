Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- A Third Above at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- ‘Music is the Answer’ monthly quiz night at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Brown Sugar at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the Heron, Douglas, 7pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- SongWriter heat 3 with Eoin Molyneux, Zac Colligon and Colin Bankes-Jones at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Just Blame Pete followed by DJ Neil Cowie at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Charity Rave at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm to 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Ian Thompson at the Queen’s Hotel, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Bay Hotel, Port Erin.
- The Bobcatz followed by DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
- Toby Higgins at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.