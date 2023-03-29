Four days of Celtic music and performance get under way today (Thursday) with the opening of the Shennaghys Jiu festival.
The official opening takes place at Ramsey town hall at 6.45pm, following on from a day of school visits.
It kicks off a busy programme of performances, ceilidh dances, music and Manx language sessions taking place in Ramsey, as well as a ticketed concert at Peel’s Centenary Centre.
Committee member Juan Garrett told Island Life: ‘Shennaghys Jiu (Tradition Today) sits firmly in the action-packed events calendar on the Isle of Man, complementing the rich variety of events the island has to offer.
‘It continues to bring artists to the island and in turn it hopes these artists take away a positive view of the island and its culture.’
Echoes of Killarney are returning to the festival with their talented dancers and musicians.
Karrygi Du (Black Rock), a new group of musicians and dancers from Cornwall, will be making their debut at Shennaghys Jiu with their eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary dancing, music and song.
And the festival will feature a new Irish-Manx music collaboration, Cairde Gael, consisting of multi-instrumentalist David Kilgallon, fiddle player Isla Callister, Sligo flute and whistle player Tuernan Courell and Donegal multi-instrumentalist and singer Cathal Ó Curráin.
Juan said: ‘We’re very grateful to them all for coming together at short notice to showcase their talents. We are all really excited to hear and see them perform at various events during the festival.’
The visitors join a wide range of Manx musicians and dance groups.
Dance groups include Skeddan Jiarg, Ny Fennee, Sharon Rye Dance Group and Manx Trinity School of Irish Dance.
Musicians and groups include Boghnid, Matt Kelly, Jamie and Frank Joughin, harpist Lucy Gilmore, harpist Mera Royle, guitarist Adam Melvin, Ramsey Town Band, guitarist Mark Lawrence, Yn Tarroo Marroo Ceili Band, Claaseyryn Twoaie and the duo Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle.
And there will be young musicians and dancers from Share na Veg.
Manx Gaelic group Tantaran is holding a pop-up session at The Mad Hatter on Friday from 10pm and is hosting a workshop at The Mitre on Saturday, where participants will be set a series of mini challenges.
Ramsey Masonic Hall is the main venue for the ceilidhs and concerts, with donations to the festival on entry. A Young Persons’ Concert takes place tomorrow (Good Friday) from 6.45pm followed by a family ceilidh at 7.45pm.
On Saturday, there will be a concert at 7.30pm followed by another family ceilidh at 8.30pm.
A final concert and ceilidh takes place on Easter Sunday from 7.30pm.
The Mitre Hotel will host two music workshops on Saturday.
Greta Curtin and Jessie Healey will lead an Irish music workshop where the emphasis is on learning a tune by ear.
And David Kilgallon will lead a free young musicians’ workshop, including many tunes well-known to young students of Manx music.
And three dance workshops - Cornish, Irish and Manx - will be held at the Masonic Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Music in the Pub events take place on Saturday at The Mitre , 12.30pm to 2pm, and at Truth and the Fyn Bar from 5pm.
There will be displays outside Ramsey Courthouse on Saturday morning.
The town hall hosts an art exhibition by pupils throughout the festival. Juan described the display as an ‘important and integral part’ of the festival.
A Celtic Music Showcase takes place at Peel Centenary Centre on Sunday from 3pm.
The line up features Echoes of Killarney from Killarney School of Music, Mera Royle and Cairde Gael.
For the full list of events and more information see the programme on the Shennaghys Jiu Facebook page.