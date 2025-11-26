At the 2025 Awards for Excellence celebrating the Isle of Man’s talent, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin and charity partner for the evening.
Full of enthusiasm for the night ahead, Breesha introduced herself and the organisation she helps lead with passion and purpose.
Culture Vannin’s mission is clear and deeply rooted in the island’s identity. ‘We’re here to take Manx culture forward,’ Breesha explained.
‘We support Manx culture with young people and the wider community, and we do everything that makes the Isle of Man a somewhere place rather than an anywhere place.’
The charity's work spans music, language, folklore and community activities, all aimed at strengthening what makes the island unique.
Looking ahead, 2026 promises to be an exciting year as it marks the Year of the Manx Language.
As one of the partners within the Jeebin Manx Language Network, Culture Vannin has a packed programme planned.
‘There’ll be concerts, family activities, and lots of taster lessons,’
‘It’s a great time to dip your toe in - whether you know a lot or just want to try a few words. It’s all about exploring what’s around you and giving Manx a go.’
A core part of Culture Vannin’s approach is accessibility.
Breesha emphasised that the organisation works alongside communities who are already championing Manx culture, helping encourage both young people and newcomers to get involved. Their role is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience and enjoy the island’s cultural richness.
To finish our conversation, I asked Breesha to teach me a Manx word, one small step in my own journey to reconnect with my heritage.
She offered a beautiful choice: ‘rollage’ meaning star.
A fitting word for an evening dedicated to celebrating the shining heart of Manx culture.
With organisations like Culture Vannin leading the way, the future of Manx identity looks bright-perhaps even as bright as a rollage in the island sky.