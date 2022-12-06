Manannan’s Winterfest, now in its fifth year and a staple part of the festivities for many families, will take place tomorrow evening (Friday) featuring a mixture of music, poetry and plays.
One of the organisers, David Kilgallon, told Island Life: ‘It’s part of our island’s tradition to hold gatherings in houses, halls, on the streets, many of these traditions are still very much alive.
‘It’s a unique show because artists come together to perform new arrangements and songs within the winter theme.
‘We like to bring as much variety to the stage so that the audience leave feeling festive and proud to be part of our island’s culture.’
David said the team worked hard to make each year’s show to the previous one.
And he said the show was ‘sounding incredible and balances nicely, of course’.
This year, they are making the most of the cast from Three Legs Productions’ Once the musical, which was staged at the Gaiety in August and September.
Vocal ensemble Only Sisters Aloud will perform some fun Christmas songs, led by Angela Stewart.
Ny Fennee, a dance group based in Ramsey, will bring a magical performance among five harp players.
Well-known singers Mandy Griffin and Paul Costain will sing accompanied by Gareth Moore.
David said that Dot Tilbury and Geoff Corkish will again join the production, this time with a fun song involving a handful of children.
And he said that Chris and Howard Caine have a few fun songs up their sleeves.
Simon Clarke and James Radcliffe are back once again as the Deemsters but with a twist.
Two actors, Aalish Kilgallon and Emma Hill, who played the role of Matilda in the All Island Theatre’s spectacular production of Matilda Jr at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre in August, will be performing a couple of magical songs.
They will be backed by singers, musicians and Manannan’s house band, which comprises of Katie and Kirsty Lawrence, Malcolm Stitt and David himself. Asked what the audience can expect from the show, David said: ‘They can expect to leave experiencing of a real Christmas spirit in what is becoming a calendar event for many families now - music, comedy, laughter, tears but mostly fun.
‘All the emotions that our Gaiety Theatre was designed to present to us.’
He said the format of Manannan’s Winterfest hadn’t really changed over the five years they had been staging the show, adding: ‘It’s a quality evening of entertainment that feels close to how I remember my childhood to be in the Isle of Man.’
David said the team was grateful for the many people who make the event possible, including sponsors Fynoderee Gin,and the support of Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin.
Doors for Manannan’s Winterfest open at 7pm, for a 7.30pm start.
There are a small number of seats still available for Friday’s concert.
In the stalls, tickets cost £21, £16 for under 16s, and £27 for VIP, which includes a Fyn and tonic or non-alcoholic option.
Meanwhile, tickets in the circle cost £25.
Tickets are available to purchase from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal and the Villa Gaiety box office, on 600555, and online from villagaiety.com