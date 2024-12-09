Centre Stage Productions has announced that it has changed its 2025 production to ‘The Band’, the official ‘Take That’ musical.
Originally set to stage ‘Titanic the Musical’, the society has decided to instead produce The Band because of the recent availability of licensing rights.
Centre Stage, a musical theatre society based in the island, is a subsidiary company of the long-standing Manx Gilbert and Sullivan Society.
The society most recently produced the popular ‘School of Rock’, which played at the Gaiety in October 2024 with over 40 young performers aged eight to 17.
A spokesperson from Centre Stage said: ‘Initially announced in May 2024, Titanic was poised to set sail, but a fresh opportunity to bring something vibrant, dynamic, and undeniably fun to the Isle of Man stage was too good to miss.
‘The Band gives the society the chance to bring a show packed with energy, heart and some of the most iconic music in British pop history.’
The Band follows the lives of five young women in 1992, bonded by their love of music and a certain iconic boy band. 25 years later they reunite, revisiting the dreams and friendships of their youth.
Featuring Take That’s greatest hits - ‘Back for Good’, ‘Shine’, ‘Greatest Day’ and more - the show ‘promises laughter and heartbreak’.
Chairman Adrian Cowin said: ‘At Centre Stage Productions, we are committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our audiences.
‘While Titanic initially seemed like the right choice, the opportunity to bring The Band to the stage was one we couldn’t resist.
‘Featuring the timeless music of Take That, The Band tells a heartfelt story of friendship, dreams, and second chances.
‘This exciting production combines feel-good energy, emotional depth, and a celebration of music that has resonated with generations.
‘As always, we remain dedicated to providing the island with exceptional entertainment while nurturing local talent both on and off the stage. We can’t wait to share this spectacular show with you and invite everyone to join us on this incredible journey!’
The production will take place in October 2025, with preparations beginning in early in the new year and audition materials being released soon.
For more updates and audition information, you can follow Centre Stage Productions on social media or visit its website at www.manxgands.com