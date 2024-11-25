Gary Barlow is set to perform at the Villa Marina next April to start off his new UK and Ireland tour.
The ‘Take That’ star is bringing his show ‘Gary Barlow Songbook Tour’ to the Villa Marina on Thursday, April 17 and Friday, April 18 2025.
A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘The Songbook Tour 2025 kicks off in the Isle of Man and is set to be a huge celebration of his illustrious four-decade-spanning career.
‘He will perform songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits, with both Take That and as a solo artist.’
Tickets for the two shows are set to go on sale on Friday (November 29) at 9:30pm.
As part of the tour, Barlow will also perform in places such as Killarney, Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Cardiff, Wolverhampton, Blackpool, Manchester, London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Sheffield and Glasgow.
This will not be Barlow’s first visit to the island. The popular musician also performed at the Villa Marina back in May 2018, and was full of praise for the island.
On social media he posted a photo of himself and said: ’What a day and what a place this is!’
During that year’s tour of the UK and Ireland, Barlow and his team took a number of long walks. He posted a photo of the group walking through the countryside towards the sea on Instagram, writing: ’The walking club are back out - this is one incredible place, the Isle of Man.’
He was also taken with the chasms near Port St Mary. He added: ‘Wow, this place has blown me away. Seriously stunning countryside. Breathtaking views and amazing walks.’
Another show has also recently been announced by the Villa Gaiety - Paul Heaton of the popular group ‘The Beautiful South’ is set to perform in the island next July.
Paul will be performing songs from throughout his career, including classic tracks by The Beautiful South and The Housemartins.
He also released a brand new solo album ‘The Mighty Several’ on October 11, which features new single ‘Fish n Chip Supper’.
Produced by legendary producer Ian Broudie of the ‘Lightning Seeds’ and recorded at Blueprint Studios in Salford, The Mighty Several features 12 new original songs, performed by Paul and his band plus a number of special guest singers including Heaton's regular live vocalist Rianne Downey as well as Yvonne Shelton and Danny Muldoon.
Tickets for Paul’s show on July 29, 2025 will go on sale at 9am on Friday (November 29).