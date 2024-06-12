People can get a future of the island’s art scene with a public exhibition by students at University College Isle of Man (UCM).
UCM’s annual Art, Design, Media and Music Exhibition will take place at the Homefield Road Campus over the coming week. An open evening was held on Wednesday and the exhibition will be held from today (Thursday) until June 21.
The inspiring and thought-provoking final major projects created by UCM’s students will be on display for members of the public to pop in and view.
The event, provides a great opportunity to see the exhibition and celebrate the achievements of students completing their qualifications.
Melanie Clague, head of the creative and leisure industries faculty, is delighted with the quality of the work created by students this year.
She said: ‘Our annual Art, Design, Media & Music Exhibition is always a fantastic event and really highlights the quality of work our students are producing.
‘We’re proud that our students chose a really diverse range of mediums to work on from more traditional fine art processes to more cutting-edge media outputs, contemporary and sustainable fashion, different music genres, the list is endless but it makes for a really fantastic exhibition.’
Melanie also believes the exhibition provides a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to embark on an art course at the college to come along and learn more about what students can achieve.
She said: ‘For those contemplating applying for one of our courses, attending the exhibition provides an excellent opportunity to learn more. I strongly encourage individuals who have applied for the next academic year starting in September to visit us.’
This year there will also be free student-guided tours available for any visitors who want to hear the perspectives of the students and find out more about their creative process and inspirations. The tours will run twice a day, at 12pm and 2pm. Space is limited so visitors must register.
The exhibition will be held on Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, between 12pm-4pm. It will not be open over the weekend.