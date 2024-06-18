Charity the One World Centre will be hosting its popular ‘Global Village’ event on Tynwald Day again this year bringing a global perspective to the Manx National Day celebrations.
As well as marking the many different cultures represented in the Isle of Man, the group says the event will feature food, music, song and dance from around the world and will highlight the work of charities and groups to make our planet a fairer and more sustainable place for everyone.
Based in the Arboretum at St John’s from 10am to 4pm on Friday, July 5, there will be a variety of food stalls offering dishes from Africa, Asia and other parts of Europe.
There will also be a stage with bands and performances including more unusual musical instruments such as the hand pan, dilruba (a kind of sitar), didgeridoo and a visiting brass quintet from the Faroe Islands.
This year’s Global Village has been supported by money from the Isle of Man Government’s International Development Education and Awareness Raising grant. This follows the cancellation of the event last year because of a lack of funding.
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘We are delighted to be able to bring back the Global Village event which has been enjoyed by so many people over the years.
‘It is a great family day out with lots of interesting things to do and has a fantastic festival-type atmosphere.
‘“We are always looking for ways to raise awareness of other cultures and global issues that affect everyone and this is a great way to bring people together in a relaxed and friendly environment.’
The Global Village is free to enter and can be accessed from points on the main Tynwald fairfield as well as by Glen Mooar Road which runs from Tynwald Hill to Tynwald Mills.
It can also be reached from the Arboretum car park although please note there is no public car parking allowed there on the day.