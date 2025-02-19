If you live on the Isle of Man, chances are you’ve read one of Tom Curphey’s articles about pubs.
A 23-year-old journalist at Media Isle of Man, Tom covers everything from breaking news to local community stories.
Known for talking a fair bit of nonsense, Tom's combined his love of pubs and penchant for a pint to put together his top ten pubs in the Isle of Man.
1. The Albert, Port St Mary
They've got my favourite lager, Cobra, on draft – one of the only places on the island that does.
The views of Port St Mary harbour are stunning, and it’s got a real homely free house feel.
The decor is spot on with an old-school jukebox, there’s live sport, and a cracking pool table. It's just a real winner.
2. The Crosby, Marown
I live in Marown, so this place is home.
This pub is all about the people.
The community feel is unmatched – you’ve got the cricket, bowls, and football clubs all gathering here. Plus Sam and Dan, the new managers, are great.
It’s the kind of place you visit to forget your stresses, have a laugh, and chat absolute rubbish. Love it.
3. The Baltic, Foxdale
A proper free house run by the wonderful Judith.
It’s old-school with a warm, cosy fire and feels like the kind of place that should have a swinging saloon door.
4. The White House, Peel
Best pub in Peel by a mile.
Love the little rooms that have so much character.
It's kept its tradition and heritage, which I love, plus the beer selection is spot on.
5. The Shore, Gansey
This place is perfect after a Sunday walk.
Cracking food, great drinks, and what a view over Gansey Bay.
It’s cosy and welcoming, the kind of spot you could lose an afternoon in.
6. The Sulby Glen
Sulby’s lucky to have two fantastic pubs.
The Glen is brilliant – hearty pub food, a welcoming atmosphere, and their beer festival is class.
Sampling loads of different ales while sat in a proper local? Sign me up.
7. The Trafalgar, Ramsey
The Traf's a gem on Ramsey Quay. It’s bagged multiple CAMRA Pub of the Year awards, and it’s obvious why.
In summer, sitting on the benches looking over the harbour with a pint is bliss.
8. The Ginger Hall, Sulby
Sulby’s other belter of a pub.
I love the pool room, the beer’s good, and the TT vibe here is class.
9. The Riddler, Port Erin
The Riddler Under The Nest is a solid spot, especially with the TV in the smoking area – nice touch.
It gets lively later in the night, and for me, it's often the end of a session after a day in The Albert. Cracking spot for a drink in the south.
10. Barbary West Coast
I love the sporty setup – darts, pool, loads of TVs showing footy.
The food's great. It’s spacious, has a great atmosphere and the staff are spot on.