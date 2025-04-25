A popular Thai restaurant is set to reopen next week in a new home.
Thai Thai, well known for its authentic Thai cuisine, will operate from inside the Horse and Plough pub at the Isle of Man Business Park.
It will begin serving lunch and dinner from Tuesday, April 29, following a period of closure.
The restaurant was previously based on Circular Road and later operated out of the 1886 Bar and Grill in Douglas, which is currently being transformed into the new Wetherspoon venue, The Conister Arms.
The news was confirmed on Friday evening by the Horse and Plough, which shared on Facebook: ‘We’re so excited to let you in on something we’ve been working on.
‘Thai Thai has a brand-new home — inside the Horse and Plough!
‘We’re teaming up to bring you a fantastic fusion of great pub vibes and our signature Thai flavours.
‘It’s the same Thai Thai you know and love, now in a brand new setting!
‘We’ll be serving up lunch and dinner from Tuesday 29th, and yes — takeaway will be following soon!’
Thai Thai also posted earlier in the week: ‘After a long wait since we were closed last year, we're pleased to announce that Thai Thai will be reopening around next week!
‘Even though we're not 100% ready for some systems, we can't wait any longer.’
Customers are being encouraged to book early by calling 626060, with the team promising a warm welcome and the return of their popular Thai dishes in a fresh setting.