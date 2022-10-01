Choirs join forces for charity

Subscribe newsletter
The combined voices of the Lon Vane Ladies Choir and the Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir will join forces to perform a concert of traditional and popular music.
The concert takes place at St Andrew’s Church, in Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, on Friday next week (October 14) at 7.30pm.
The choirs will be performing individually and combined.
Soloists will be 2022 Sheffield Plate winner Lydia King and brass instrumentalist Oscar Bovenizer.
They will be joined by harpists from Bunscoill Ghaelgagh and Manx Youth BardIva Petrovna.
The concert is in aid of the Douglas Buxton Music Trust.
Both choirs were formed by the late Dougie Buxton, with the men starting in 1937 and the ladies in 1946.
The trust, a registered charity, was established in 1976 to facilitate the advancement of education in the learning and knowledge of music, especially among children and young performers.
One of their major initiatives has been the biannual primary schools’ singing project Children in Song undertaken in partnership with the Music Services, culminating in a large scale performance in the Villa Marina.
Tickets (£5) are available from any Lon Vane or Lon Dhoo choir members or at the door on the night.
