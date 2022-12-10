The second Really Big Manx Sing has been hailed a really big success.
The Isle of Man Choral Events workshop was held at Trinity Church, in Douglas, and saw more than 80 singers from around 15 different island choirs come together.
Well-known conductor, musical director and adjudicator Steven Roberts - familiar to some from his role as adjudicator at the Manx Music Festival - led the full day-workshop.
It culminated in an evening performance of Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man.
One of the singers taking part was Ann Henrard.
She said:‘It was such a great day and wonderful experience singing with Steven.’
Another said: ‘Steven certainly knows how to get the best out of his singers - we were able to soar the heights when needed.’
The Really Big Manx Sing is in its second year. Last year singers came together to practise and perform Handel’s Messiah.
To ensure a continuation of its success, Isle of Man Choral Events has engaged Steven to lead a third workshop next year.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 28 at Trinity Church and singers are encouraged to put the date in their diaries.
Organisers thanked everyone who attended the day and the Isle of Man Arts Council for its support.