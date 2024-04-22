Manx folklore has inspired the latest work by renowned singer Christine Collister.
Isle of Man Arts Council funded project ‘Children of the Sea’ brings to life her work in a 48-page hardback book, as well as a CD with nine original songs.
The book includes lyrics, background notes and a series of illustrations by local artists that accompany the songs. Artists Nicola Dixon and Amanda Barton are just some of those that were involved in the project.
A multimedia event will take place this Saturday, April 27 at Peel Centenary Centre to showcase Christine’s new work.
The event will see Christine perform her original songs and display the artwork via video to accompany the performance. There will also be an exhibition of the illustration artwork in the centre, with many of the artists who contributed to the project, there in person.
Christine joined renowned British guitarist Richard Thompson in 1985 as a backing singer and sang with Thompson on many of his songs. She also worked with songwriter Clive Gregson.
She he first came to national attention singing the 1987 theme for the BBC Television series The Life and Loves of a She Devil.
Christine has also recorded and toured with all-female group Daphne’s Flight and has also recorded several solo albums encompassing soul, blues, pop, jazz, country and folk,
She moved back to the island from the UK in 2007 and has been collaborating with Australian guitarist Michael Fix since 2015. The release of their second studio album ‘North&South’ launched at a very special concert coinciding with their UK tour which began started in Douglas at the Villa.
Christine will also be performing songs from her 40-year career during the evening.
Christine said: ‘My plan is to present “Children of the Sea” in the first half of the evening. I’m using the mastered tracks I created for each song to sing to and projected behind me will be the artwork to accompany each song, interspersed with footage of the island, especially the sea. I’m super excited!’
‘As a bonus at the launch show, there will be the original artwork on display in the bar with many of the artists there themselves. I’m thrilled so many of them can be there on the night. The second half will be me and my wee guitar and a handful of songs from across the 40 years I’ve been performing/recording.’
Tickets for the event are £15 and can be found via the Peel Centenary website by visiting www.cenenarycentre.com. The event starts at 8pm.
Any artist seeking help from the arts council are reminded the latest funding round for applications to the Isle of Man Arts Council closes on Friday, June 21. To apply visit www.iomarts.com or contact the Arts Development Team on 694598, to make an appointment to discuss your application and how to apply.