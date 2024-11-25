In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about this year’s ‘Christmas in the Arcade’ workshops.
The Isle of Man Arts Council’s Christmas in the Arcade workshops are back for 2024, offering seasonal creativity for all ages on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.
The workshops not only offer festive fun but also an invaluable opportunity to spark creativity in children.
Taking place at the Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas, these sessions aim to inspire young minds through hands-on art activities, which are vital for cognitive and emotional development.
Engaging in creative pursuits helps children build problem-solving skills, express their individuality, and enhance their fine motor abilities.
These family-friendly workshops feature a variety of arts and crafts activities, all guided by a trio of talented local artists.
While the other workshops, including wreath-making and mosaic tree decorations, are now fully booked, there are still spaces to join island illustrator Quinn Shipton for the decorate-your-own Christmas cards workshop on Sunday, December 1 from 2pm to 4pm.
This workshop is an excellent chance for children aged four to nine (with adult supervision) to immerse themselves in the joy of making something unique that they can take home with them at the end.
This drop-in session invites participants to create personalised Christmas cards using collage techniques or by colouring in some of Quinn’s whimsical illustrations to create fully customised cards to send to loved ones this Christmas.
The workshop is ideal for those seeking a relaxed, festive activity to inspire creativity and share holiday cheer.
Tickets are only £3 per person, providing an accessible way for families to celebrate the season. Subsidised workshops like these play a vital role in ensuring that art and creativity remain available to all.
By blending affordability with quality programming, the annual Christmas in the Arcade workshops demonstrate the Isle of Man Art Council's ongoing commitment to enriching the local community through creativity and the arts.
For further details and booking, visit www.villagaiety.com/whats-on
In other Isle of Man Arts Council news, the fourth public advice session for the Extraordinary Events Fund is due to take place in Port Erin on Thursday, December 5 at the Erin Arts Centre from 6pm to 8pm.
After successful advice sessions in Douglas, Peel and Ramsey, members of the Arts Development Team will be heading south to chat about the fund, answer any questions and share a short presentation.
So far, four events have been chosen to receive funding next year from the new fund, with applications for the second round closing on Friday, January 17.
The Extraordinary Events Fund of £100,000 has been created as part of the celebrations for the Isle of Man Arts Council’s 60th anniversary, which will take place throughout 2025.
The fund looks to support innovation by the creation and development of new audience centred events and projects for the island.
Unlike other existing Isle of Man Arts Council funding streams, applicants will be permitted to reinvest any excess income into their future events and creative development.
For more information visit www.iomarts.com