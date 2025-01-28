Care homes across the Isle of Man were recently treated to the Christmas pantomime thanks to a new initiative.
Made possible through funding support from Isle of Man Arts Council, and collaboration between Stage-ed and VillaGaiety, the 2024 pantomime ‘Dick Whittington’ was made accessible to 14 care settings island-wide via video.
This ensured that those who might not have been able to attend a live performance could still experience the excitement of the pantomime from the comfort of their residence.
The performance was filmed during the opening weekend of the show and distributed to each setting, with each copy accompanied by a personalised message and a festive card from the cast.
The care home settings that the show was sent to were: Central Laa Meanagh in Douglas; Cummal Mooar in Ramsey; Eastern Laa Meanagh Day Centre; Hospice Isle of Man; Northern Laa Meanagh Day Centre in Ramsey; Reayrt Skyal in Ramsey; Rebecca House; Southern Laa Meanagh in Port St Mary; Southlands Bradda Unit; Southlands Gansey Unit; Southlands in Port St Mary; Sweetbriar in Douglas; Thie Meanagh in Douglas; and Western Laa Meanagh in Peel.
The screenings are estimated to have reached roughly 280 people across the island.
A spokesperson from the VillaGaiety said: ‘The magic of theatre was brought directly to the residents of Manx care homes, day centres and hospices across the Isle of Man.
‘Feedback from the care setting audiences has been overwhelmingly positive, with residents and staff expressing how much they enjoyed the show.
‘At Cummal Mooar in Ramsey, residents were thrilled by the pantomime, appreciating the opportunity to experience it in the warmth of their home.
‘At Southlands Gansey Unit, the screening offered a special shared experience, with residents and their family members gathering together to watch the show and even participating in the pantomime tradition of audience participation and booing at the villain.
‘The Western Laa Meanagh care home in Peel highlighted how the pantomime brought back fond memories and sparked great conversation among the residents.
‘The experience of enjoying a live production in a communal setting fostered a sense of connection and joy.’
Sarah Wilson-White, head of culture and arts for the Isle of Man Arts Council, commented on the importance of making cultural experiences inclusive for as many people as possible within the community.
She said: ‘The VillaGaiety is committed to fostering cultural engagement and ensuring the arts are accessible to all members of our community.
‘The success of this project illustrates the importance and power of providing such inclusive experiences, especially during a time of year that can be feel isolating for many across the island’.
Steve Palfreman, director of Stage-ed, echoed this sentiment. He said: ‘This wonderful project enabled more of the community to join in the fun of Dick Whittington.
‘It’s incredibly rewarding to know that those who may otherwise have been unable to attend still got to experience the excitement and fun that a pantomime brings.’