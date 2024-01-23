Cloideryn Northern Theatre will stage four special performances of the Star of India musical in tribute to Marilyn Cannell.
Marilyn, who wrote the music for the production when it was first staged in September 2022, died in December.
Cloideryn director Heather Ruffino told Island Life: ‘Members of the cast recently returned from performing at the 160th anniversary celebrations of the ship at the invitation to represent Ramsey and the Isle of Man by the Maritime Museum in San Diego, California.
‘The Star of India is the main attraction at the museum and is the oldest iron hulled ship still sailing today.
‘She was built and launched as The Euterpe at Ramsey shipyard in 1863.
‘The musical tells her story from then to present day and gives an insight into the lives of the ship builders, fishermen, wives and children of Ramsey at that time and the captain, crews and passengers who sailed on her.
‘It is a proud part of Ramsey’s history and I was very privileged to work alongside Marilyn to bring the stage show to fruition about this very famous ship and our connection to it.’
Performances will take place at St Paul’s Hall, in Ramsey, on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 and Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, starting at 7.30pm.
Proceeds will go to cancer charities.
The premiere of the musical in September 2022 saw 15 delegates from the Maritime Museum in San Diego come to the island specially to see the show.
A Manx flag that had been flying on the ship was presented to Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, who passed it into the care of Ramsey Commissioners.
Marilyn was a stalwart of the Manx Music Festival.
An accomplished musician, Marilyn (née Fargher), of Kirk Michael, had been involved with The Guild for almost 70 years as a competitor and later as an official accompanist and then spectator.
The retired teacher and Methodist local preacher was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2011 for her services to music.
Tickets for Star of the India are available at the Old Courthouse, in Ramsey, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10am to 1pm, or contact Heather Ruffino on 437904.
They cost £10 for adults, £8 for concessions.