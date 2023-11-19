Members of the Western (IoM) Photographic Society welcomed retired police officer and long-time photography enthusiast Mike Radcliffe to judge their latest competition on the topic ‘Coastal and Maritime’.
Mike’s knowledge and skills were evident in a succinct but insightful commentary on the various entries.
He confessed he had thought that judging an assignment would be easier than judging an open competition where any subject is allowed, but this particular assignment allowed a wide subject matter including beach scenes, storm waves, sailing boats, a cruise liner, fishermen and wildlife.
Images were entered in five sections – A4 prints, A3 Mono and A3 Colour Prints, Digitally Projected Mono and DPI Colour, with a good number of entries in each class and of a high standard overall.
‘Coastal Defence’, a super image of a decaying fence on the beach, beautifully printed and capturing a full range of tones won the A4 Prints class for Dennis Wood, with Dave Salter in close pursuit.
Dennis continued a successful evening, also winning the A3 Colour Prints with another well printed image, ‘Fishing No More’, a derelict boat and associated equipment on Dungeness.
Chris Blyth took the honours in the A3 Mono Prints with a study of the beach at Marloes in Pembrokeshire, the rocky outcrops contrasting with footprints in the sand, and the textures well seen. Dave Salter took the winning position in both the digital classes.
His mono entry was a lovely image of a sailing boat under full sail in Castletown Bay while a wonderfully atmospheric shot of the interior of a cave at Niarbyl, with superb lighting showing all the rock details, was the winning colour digital image.
Eddie Fryer gave the vote of thanks to Mike at the end of the evening for his excellent feedback and scoring.
The Western Photographic Society has a programme of regular weekly meetings through a season running from September to April.
It meets at St Patrick Court in Rheast Bridson in Peel on Thursdays at 7.30pm.
Regardless of experience, skill levels or equipment, anyone with an interest or an enthusiasm for photography, will be given a warm and always friendly welcome.
View details of the programme online at www.westernphotographic.org or contact the secretary, Patricia Tutt, at [email protected]