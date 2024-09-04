A new ‘Colour Fun Day’ is set to be hosted at Onchan Park next week in aid of island charity Victim Support.
Sponsored by professional services provider Neon Solutions, the event will host family-fun activities alongside a colour throw celebration, and will take place on Saturday September 14.
Aimed at people of all ages, activities from 12pm to 2pm will include inflatable fun, mini golf, bumper boats, motorboats and more.
Then, at 2pm, everyone will come together to ‘paint the sky’ by throwing their colours in the air, creating a ‘dazzling display of unity and support’.
Victim Support Isle of Man is an independent island charity which offers free and confidential help to victims and witnesses of crime, their family and friends.
The charity continues to see a rise in referrals, receiving at least one new client referral each working day, as well as continuing to support its existing clients.
A spokesperson from Neon Solutions said: ‘By participating in the Colour Fun, you’re not just having a blast – you’re also making a meaningful contribution to Victim Support Isle of Man.
‘This independent charity provides crucial assistance to individuals affected by crime and other traumatic events. As 2024 marks the charity’s 25th anniversary, your involvement in the Colour Fun helps celebrate their legacy and ensures they can continue their vital work for years to come.’
Lorna Trevethan, chief executive of Victim Support Isle of Man, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Neon Solutions to bring this fun family event and a bit of colour and fun to the island after what has been a wash out summer!
‘It’s lovely to bring the community together for some fun whilst raising awareness about Victim Support Isle of Man, especially as we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary during 2024.’
Louise Connor, Neon’s director of people and operations, states: ‘At Neon, we firmly believe in giving back to our community.
‘Sponsoring the Colour Fun aligns with our dedication to making a positive impact in the Isle of Man with a splash of colour. We are proud to support Victim Support Isle of Man and their mission to help those in need.’
For more information on Victim Support Isle of Man, you can visit its website at www.victimsupport.im