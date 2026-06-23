An inspiring true story of kindness, resilience and community is set to arrive in the island next month as Two Feathers Productions presents the acclaimed musical ‘Come From Away’.
The award-winning show tells the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the small Newfoundland town of Gander after the events of September 11, 2001.
With 38 diverted planes arriving unexpectedly, the town's 10,000 residents opened their homes, schools and community centres to complete strangers, creating a powerful story of compassion in the face of adversity.
Producer and cast member Alex Toohey said the production has been a major undertaking, with preparations spanning more than seven months.
‘Rehearsals began in November with music calls, followed by our first full table-read in January,’ he explained.
‘By March, the cast had to be completely off-book before staging had even started. By opening night, we’ll have spent just over seven months preparing the production.’
Toohey first saw Come From Away in London and was immediately determined to bring it to Manx audiences when amateur performance rights became available.
He said: ‘What particularly struck me was how strongly the story of Gander resonated with our own island community.
‘Both are relatively small places with a strong sense of identity, where people look out for one another and visitors are made to feel welcome.’
The Gaiety Theatre production features a cast of only 12 local performers who collectively portray more than 50 characters, rapidly switching between roles, accents and storylines throughout the show. The cast is supported by a large team of musicians, technicians and backstage volunteers.
Adding further prestige to the production is director and choreographer Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, who previously worked as associate director and choreographer for Come From Away in the West End and on its UK tour.
The island production will be staged in the show's original replica format, allowing audiences to experience the same direction and choreography seen in professional productions worldwide.
Despite being set against the backdrop of one of the most significant events in modern history, Toohey emphasises that the musical is not about the attacks themselves.
‘It is important to emphasise that this show is not a “9/11 story” but more a “9/12 story”. It tells a story about the very best of human nature in the face of adversity. While there are certainly emotional moments, it is also incredibly uplifting.’
For those who might not usually attend musical theatre, Toohey believes Come From Away offers something different.
He said: ‘It feels more like a fast-paced play with music than a traditional musical, the combination of humour, emotion and compelling real-life stories will keep people engaged throughout.’
Ultimately, he hopes audiences leave with a renewed sense of optimism.
‘If audiences leave the theatre feeling a little more hopeful, a little more connected to one another, and a little more optimistic about the goodness of people, then I think we’ve done our job.’
The show begins on July 10 and runs to July 18. Tickets are available from the Villa Gaiety.