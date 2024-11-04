Comedian Milton Jones is set to bring his tour show ‘Ha!Milton’ to the Gaiety Theatre in February.
Jones regularly appeared on Mock the Week (BBC Two) and has also appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow (BBC One) and gameshow House of Games (BBC Two).
Milton’s previous tour shows, ‘Milton Impossible’, ‘Milton Jones is Out There’ and ‘Milton Jones On The Road’, each performed to more than 100,000 people, while he is also a ‘Perrier Best Newcomer’ winner and ‘British Comedy Award’ nominee.
Even though the upcoming show’s title is a play on words with the popular musical ‘Hamilton’, Milton has emphasised that the show is not, even in the slightest, a musical.
He said: ‘This is not a musical. I am tone deaf and have no sense of rhythm, but at least I don’t make a song and dance about it. This is a whole new show of daftness - you know it makes sense.
‘It is a bit about my musical journey, although it’s short and unmusical. It starts with me singing as a five-year-old in a musical play. I'm an angel, or as the other children call me, Angela, while I also forget my word sheet in the manger.
‘There’s about 200 to 250 jokes, and it’s all very daft with sound effects and costumes involved too.
‘I have had people getting confused in my shows before who think they’ve come to see a musical. Who knows, maybe someone has gone to a showing of Hamilton thinking they were going to see me?’
A spokesperson from Milton’s show said: ‘With his trademark quirky style and lightning-fast wit, Milton has been captivating audiences with his clever wordplay and surreal humor for a long time.
‘His unique ability to craft punchy, memorable jokes has earned him widespread acclaim, making each of his shows a must-see event for comedy enthusiasts everywhere. Topics include giraffes, and there’s a bit about tomatoes!’
The show tour is taking Milton all across the UK, with 52 shows taking place before he arrives in the island on Wednesday, February 19.
This is not the first time Milton has been to the island, as he also performed at the Gaiety Theatre for his previous tour shows such as ‘Milton Impossible’.
Talking about his experience in the island, Milton said: ‘I didn’t get to see much more than around the theatre to be honest, and it was winter so it was dark - but I remember that the Gaiety Theatre was a very nice venue.
‘I remember doing a corporate event at the Gaiety once where there was tables of people eating on the stage, while I was based in the auditorium. It felt like a very odd dream sequence!’
‘It’s obviously more relaxed in the island than on the mainland, and it didn’t feel quite so insular. It seemed very peaceful, and not completely overrun with tourists like it sometimes is in the Isle of Wight and Jersey.’
For more information on Ha!Milton and to book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/miltonjones