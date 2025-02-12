I was lucky enough to have been invited to attend the first of three soft launches Smoky Sam’s Smokehouse were having for their new restaurant in Castletown.
Settling in to the cozy, relaxed atmosphere around me, I scoured the menu in front of me and began to ponder on what I should have.
Surprisingly, the staff were cool, calm and collected even with it being their first night of business.
It was refreshing to see them lending a hand and working together to smooth out any first night of business bumps – like me mistaking the meat smoking shed as the shed where I can smoke my cigarette... awkward.
After examining the menu, I opted for the ‘fire roasted prawns’ with a side of ‘seasoned fries’.
To cleanse the palette, I chose a pint (or two) of Norseman on draft, which went down very nicely with my food.
Before the arrival of my prawns, I had the expectation of them being on the smaller scale – when they arrived I realized I was mistaken.
Accompanied with some slices of sourdough bread and oozing with garlic butter were four king prawns. Taking me out of my comfort zone slightly was the fact I didn’t even know how to eat them.
After inquiring with Nicole (Crawley, the restaurant co-owner), she explained to me how to go about eating them and I tucked in.
The bread, with the seasoning of garlic butter – perfectly complimented the king prawns. I could tell the prawns were fresh, and I later found out that the meat and fish are sourced from local producers.
As a patriotic Manx woman, this made me love it even more.
Media Isle of Man employee, Jess Kneen, who also attended one of the soft launches last week, said: ‘I honestly couldn’t believe how good the food was.
‘Having gone to Smoky Sam’s at Foraging Vintners and the Cosy Nook over summer, I thought there is no way they can top this – but they did!
‘The new location is perfect for a big group that like to share (one of everything on the menu!) or even a romantic date night over a bottle of wine that pairs perfectly with greasy foods.
‘My personal favourite dish was the beef short rib with avocado chimichurri, or the peri peri chicken, or the jerk salmon... ok I can’t pick one!
‘Smokey Sam’s Smokehouse, you will see me again very soon.’
Smoky Sam’s BBQ has had a presence in the south of the island since striking up partnerships with Foraging Vintners Winery and Bar and The Cosy Nook in Port Erin last year.
However, they have now opened their own smokehouse and restaurant in the old ‘Secret Pizza Company’ premises in Farrants Way, Castletown.
The restaurant is closed on Monday’s and Tuesday’s, with food being served from 12.30pm to 2:30pm and 5pm to 9pm from Wednesday to Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday, food will be served all day from 12pm to 9pm, with drinks being available at any time the venue is open.