Students on level two to four further education courses within the areas of art, design, media and music have all presented their final major project work.
It requires students to write their own design briefs and complete the project in eight weeks.
Each student presents their final work along with an artist’s statement which is displayed alongside the exhibition space.
Subjects covered within the exhibition include fashion design, visual communication, fine art, sculpture, 3D and product design, interior design, digital art, illustration, animation, photography, textiles, film making, games design, audio drama, interactive character creation, magazine design and photography, packaging design.
The Art, Design, Media and Music exhibition pieces are usually a stepping stone towards a higher level course, or a degree course in higher education either at UCM or a UK university, so it’s seen as a great opportunity for students to create a portfolio of work to help with applications.
The exhibition opened at the college in Homefield Road on Thursday last week.
It continues until tomorrow (Friday) and is open to the public from 10am to 4pm.