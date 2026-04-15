Islanders will have the chance to take on a 160ft bungee jump this summer, as the ‘Jump for Joy’ Hospice charity challenge returns to the Southern Agricultural Show in Ballasalla.
The event will take place on July 25 and 26, marking the return of the experience to the island after 15 years and promising a major attraction for this year’s Southern Agricultural Show.
Organisers say the jump will see participants step off a platform and freefall 160ft, with sweeping views across the south of the island before the drop, all in aid of charity.
And some well-known faces are already signed up to take the plunge, including the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John Lorimer, will be among those taking part, alongside Gef 30 Under 30 winner and What’s the Skeet podcaster Percy Hampton.
Organisers of the popular Southern Show said: ‘The secret is finally out… Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Southern Agricultural Show this July!
‘We’re thrilled to share that the ‘Jump for Joy’ charity bungee event is coming to Ballasalla on 25th & 26th July 2026 - and it’s set to be bigger than ever!
‘Even more exciting… The Governor, Sir John Lorimer, and Percy Hampton will be taking the leap themselves.
‘Whether you’re jumping or cheering from the ground, this is one event you won’t want to miss!’
If you’re interested, it costs £89 per person to have a go.