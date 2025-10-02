The Manx National Farmers Union is to get a new website thanks to support from the Manx Lottery Trust.
The money, which has come from the Isle of Man Government’s dormant assets fund, will be used to develop a new online home for the Union that will aid the island’s farmers, strengthen rural networks and increase public understanding of how Manx food is produced.
The fund, which is distributed by Manx Lottery Trust, directs money from dormant bank and building society accounts to projects that provide long-term community benefit.
President of the MNFU Ean Parsons said: ‘The Manx Lottery Trust’s support will make a real difference, and enables us to build a modern, accessible hub where farmers can find practical guidance and access resources, and the wider community can learn more about how Manx food is produced, sustainably and with pride.
‘The forthcoming online platform will provide farmers with up-to-date guidance, details of training opportunities and events, as well as information on island initiatives and services.
‘It will also signpost wellbeing support, while offering educational resources to help schools, families, and the wider community learn more about Manx agriculture and its sustainable practices.’
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘This project will create a central hub of information for farmers while also opening up opportunities for the wider community to understand and engage with Manx agriculture.
‘The Trust is pleased to support an initiative through the dormant assets fund that will deliver long-term value both to the industry and to the Island as a whole.’