This was the scene at Queen’s Pier in Ramsey after Storm Amy swept into the island over the weekend.
Volunteers working on the landmark’s restoration had to issue a warning on Saturday after severe gale force winds overnight dislodged scaffolding planks.
Members of the public were urged not to walk on the beach at South Shore where the scaffolding has been erected for work being carried out on bays nine and 10 of the pier.
With high winds continuing that day it was too dangerous to fix down the loose boards.
But once the weather improved, volunteers with the Restoration Trust were able to get the planks back in position.
Storm Amy caused no damage to the pier itself.
All the timber was accounted for. The planks are attached to each other with a strapping which helped to keep them on the deck.
The highest recorded wind speed at Ronaldsway was 68mph at 4.30pm on Friday and 8.10am on Saturday morning, although 89mph was recorded on Snaefell summit at 7.30am on Saturday.
After months of unavoidable - mostly weather-related - delays, restoration work is due to resume soon when the next batch of replacement steelwork, for bays nine and 10, is delivered.
The volunteers have been using a 17-metre telehandler to lift in the replacement steel for the earlier bays but due to the additional width of bay nine they are unable to reach the middle girder.
The answer has been to fabricate the centre girder in smaller pieces which can then be put together in situ.
Volunteers are hoping for favourable weather to get the steel fitted quickly once it arrives.
The popular Sunday afternoon openings on the pier have now finished for the year.
Historical items from the pier including an iron bollard and a grate have been retrieved from open air storage in Port Erin.