It is a new trend that has exploded across the UK and is now heading to the Isle of Man.
Daytime discos have taken off big time thanks to actress Vicky McClure and husband Jonny Owen who created a club night that's open in the day but shuts early, allowing you to be home and snoozing on the sofa in front Saturday night television.
Now, 1886’s resident DJ Neil Cowie is holding the island’s first afternoon disco in the modern era.
The event will take place this Saturday, April 13, in the cocktail lounge and will be just a fiver entry. But Neil says he had the idea himself a couple of years ago.
‘It is something I had in mind since lockdown and fancied doing,’ he said. ‘This isn’t new to the island as Toffs used to hold Saturday and Sunday events. But in modern times, this is the first one in the island.
‘I mentioned it a couple of years ago but there wasn’t much enthusiasm and I didn’t force the issue. But now it has become massively popular in the UK and we have decided to give it a go.’
It seems to be a wise decision as there has already been a big demand for tickets.
‘Ticket sales have been massively strong,’ Neil said. ‘We were just going to have tickets on the door but we had so many inquiries we decided to sell advanced tickets.
‘The capacity is 170 and we are well on our way to that before selling any tickets on the door.’
The discos run by Vicky McClure are targeted at an older crowd and very retro, even showing clips from old school TV shows and films as well as retro television adverts on big screens.
Neil says his event will generally cater to the over 25s but anyone aged 18 plus can attend.
‘The event will go on from 1pm to 6pm and will have a bit if a girlie feel with plenty of prosecco. There will be music from the 80s, 90s and 00s and will be popular dance tunes. There will also be a food menu.
‘There is not a lot out there for people in their 40s and 50s who still want to go out and enjoy themselves. Hopefully, this will provide something for them.
‘The cocktail lounge is one of the nicest rooms in 1886 and we like to ensure an air of sophistication and crate different events here. We just want to create a really nice vibe.’
If the inaugural event goes well, Neil plans on holding them on a regular basis.
‘If it all goes well on the back of this first event,’ he said, ‘then I plan on holding them every four to six weeks. But I certainly want to do four or five of them at least.’
Anyone wishing to buy tickets can visit https://skiddle.com/e/38202940 but there maybe some available on the door.