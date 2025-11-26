The Isle of Man has a rich cultural heritage, celebrated and preserved thanks to the dedication of individuals across music, history, language, folklore, theatre, dance, architecture, archaeology and more.
Those who make an exceptional contribution to Manx culture are recognised with the island’s highest cultural honour: the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan (RBV).
Past recipients of this prestigious award include notable figures such as Annie Kissack (2025) and Bob Carswell (2013), each of whom has left a lasting mark on the Isle of Man’s cultural landscape.
These individuals and organisations have devoted their lives to keeping Manx traditions alive, inspiring communities, and promoting the island’s unique identity both locally and abroad.
Now, the spotlight turns to 2026 – but who will be the next cultural hero to join this distinguished group? That decision is in your hands.
Nominations are currently open, but the deadline is fast approaching, giving you only a few days to submit your suggestions.
The winner of the award receives a donation of £500 and is invited to name a Manx cultural cause which will receive an additional donation of £500 from Culture Vannin.
Anyone who has made a significant contribution to Manx culture, whether through creative work, community involvement, research, or education, can be considered. Nominations can be made for both individuals and organisations, ensuring that all those who enrich the island’s cultural life have the chance to be celebrated.
People are urged to not miss this opportunity to recognize the people who make the Isle of Man such a vibrant cultural hub.
Culture Vannin, formerly the Manx Heritage Foundation, is a charitable organisation dedicated to celebrating, supporting, and promoting Manx culture through a range of initiatives.
The deadline is midday on Tuesday, December 2.