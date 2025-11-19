This year’s Ivor Novello Awards brought a strong Manx connection to centre stage, as composer Helen Grime and librettist Zoe Gilbert won for their collaborative piece ‘Folk’ - a work inspired by Gilbert’s novel set on a fictional island heavily influenced by the Isle of Man and its folklore.
The award recognised the pair’s 25-minute composition, commissioned by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Britten Pears Arts.
Although Neverness, the island at the heart of ‘Folk’, is imagined, its landscapes, stories and sense of place draw directly on Manx tradition.
Both Grime and Gilbert said the source material felt inherently musical, with Gilbert’s own background as an oboist echoing Grime’s early musical training.
Presented by The Ivors Academy, the Ivor Novello Awards have celebrated excellence in Irish and British music writing and composition since 1955.
They are named after Welsh theatrical composer Ivor Novello, one of Britain’s most popular entertainers of the early 20th century, and remain among the most respected accolades in the industry.
Grime’s work has been performed widely by leading orchestras, and in 2020 she was appointed an MBE for services to music in the New Year Honours List.
Her collaboration with Gilbert continues the long-standing tradition of the Ivors acknowledging contemporary works that draw influence from cultural heritage, storytelling and place.
The awards list over the decades includes renowned names such as Paul McCartney, Adele and Annie Lennox. But one of the most significant historic ties to the Isle of Man comes from composer Haydn Wood, whose achievements helped shape British music for more than half a century.
Wood was born in 1882 and moved from Yorkshire to the island at the age of three, spending his early years growing up on Manx soil. The island had a lasting impact on his creative life. The Manx landscape and culture became a prominent source of inspiration, and he composed several pieces based on Manx folk melodies. One of his best-known works, ‘Mannin Veen’, meaning ‘Dear Little Isle of Man’, remains an enduring tribute to the island’s musical heritage.
At the inaugural Ivor Novello Awards in 1956, Haydn Wood was among the first people to be recognised by The Ivors Academy. He received a special personal award acknowledging his significant contributions to British music and his long service as a prolific composer of light classical music, songs and ballads. Wood died in 1959, but his legacy continues to be celebrated both locally and in the wider musical world.
This year’s win for Grime and Gilbert adds a contemporary chapter to that legacy, demonstrating how the Isle of Man’s stories and traditions continue to inspire new work beyond the island’s shores. Their reimagining of Manx-influenced folklore places modern composition and island heritage side by side, connecting generations of creative interpretation.
