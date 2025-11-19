Wood was born in 1882 and moved from Yorkshire to the island at the age of three, spending his early years growing up on Manx soil. The island had a lasting impact on his creative life. The Manx landscape and culture became a prominent source of inspiration, and he composed several pieces based on Manx folk melodies. One of his best-known works, ‘Mannin Veen’, meaning ‘Dear Little Isle of Man’, remains an enduring tribute to the island’s musical heritage.