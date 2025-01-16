The deadline to enter this year’s Manx Music Festival is now only 10 days away.
Dancers, singers and musicians are gearing up for the biggest event in the calendar, as what is traditionally known as ‘The Guild’ returns on April 26.
There are many classes to enter for those who wish to take part, including voice, instrumental and speech classes as well as dance in the form of ballet, country, folk, modern and tap.
In a new class for 2025, the Guild will host the ‘Cranmer Prayer Book Reading’ competition for children aged 11 to 18, with the winners qualifying to take part in the National Final at Hampton Court Palace, London in February 2026.
Also back for 2025 is the ‘have a go’ class for adults who have never taken to the stage before, as well as a class for ‘Little Stars’ (four to five year-olds) to introduce them to the festival.
It also includes the popular staples of brass bands, songs from the shows, choirs and Cleveland medal Test.
Most classes are held at the Villa Marina in the Royal Hall as well as other suites, while there will also be performances at St Thomas’ Church in Douglas.
Talking before the start of last year’s festival, Guild chairman Anne Clarke said: ‘There is something for everyone to come along to see and enjoy.
‘With an all-day ticket costing only £5 and free entry for children, you can just pop in and out throughout the daytime or evening to see your favourite classes.’
The deadline for entries is on Saturday, February 1, and if you wish to enter the annual festival, you can do so by visiting www.manxmusicfestival.org/