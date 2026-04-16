A public discussion examining the role of modern media in the Isle of Man will take place in Douglas later this month.
The event, organised by the Positive Action Group, will be held on Monday, April 20 at the Manx Legion on Market Hill.
A panel of representatives from the island’s media, including Isle of Man Today and Gef.im reporter Tom Curphey, will explore the theme ‘The Role of the Modern Media in Manx Society and Politics’, looking at its influence on public opinion and political debate.
Organisers say the discussion will reflect on the strengths and weaknesses of local media, as well as how it can be held accountable in a democratic society.
The event will be chaired by advocate Damian Ciappelli.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, and admission is free.