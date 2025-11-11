The Isle of Man Victorian Society annual illustrated talk takes place at the Manx Museum this weekend.
It will be given by Rebecca Milner, curator of fine art at Manchester City Art Gallery, on Saturday, November 22 at 2.30pm.
Each year, a guest speaker from the UK is invited to share their expertise. This year’s has a special Manx connection.
Titled: ‘Annie Swynnerton - Artist, Activist, Pioneer’, this presentation will tell the fascinating story of Annie, a gifted portrait painter from Manchester who had close ties to the Isle of Man.
It all began in Rome, when Annie met Joseph Swynnerton - a talented sculptor who just so happened to be Manx. In 1883 they got married.
Joseph created several busts of notable Manx figures, many of which were once displayed in the Bay Room restaurant of the Manx Museum.
His father, Charles Swynnerton, a respected monumental mason, built a house at Carrick Bay known as ‘The Studio’, complete with a light-filled workshop.
Annie and Joseph used it during their visits to the island, and the building still stands today, easily recognised by its striking north-facing window.
In 1922, Annie achieved international acclaim for her portraits and was elected Associate of the Royal Academy.
She was the first woman to receive the honour since 1768.
Her paintings were exhibited in galleries across the world, including in Manchester, New York, Melbourne, Ottawa and Luxembourg, and she became especially admired for her tender depictions of children.
Since 1990, the society, in partnership with Manx National Heritage, has hosted an annual illustrated talk exploring a fascinating Victorian or Edwardian theme.
The Isle of Man Victorian Society was founded in 1976 by Peter and Ruth Kelly along with five other like-minded enthusiasts.
Admission is free to Saturday’s talk and all are welcome to attend.