Students from a number of island secondary schools were recently given the opportunity to participate in a physical theatre workshop led by a practitioner from ‘Frantic Assembly’, one of the UK’s most acclaimed theatre companies.
Hosted by King William’s College, the workshops offered students the unique opportunity to explore Frantic Assembly’s devising techniques - known for blending movement, emotion and storytelling to create ‘powerful’ contemporary theatre.
Participants worked to develop their physical theatre skills, teamwork and confidence in creating and performing original theatre.
In addition to the school's sessions, Frantic Assembly also hosted an evening workshop for members of the island community.
Lead drama teacher at KWC, Lauren Molyneux, commented: ‘Having Frantic Assembly work directly with our students was a truly inspirational experience.
‘It was wonderful to see our young performers stepping out of their comfort zones and creating original and engaging theatre together. It was also fantastic to see so many students from our island schools coming together to enjoy the experience.’
Frantic Assembly’s workshops are designed to give students hands-on insight into the company’s methods, which have influenced productions such as ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’, ‘Othello’ and ‘Things I Know to Be True’.
The session at KWC allowed students to learn professional techniques used in the industry while connecting theory to practical application.
Jackson, a Year 13 student at KWC, said: ‘It was amazing to learn from professionals who work in the industry.
‘The workshop helped me understand how I can use my physicality and my body to express emotions and tell a story, as well as the importance of developing a sense of trust between you and your fellow performers.’
For more information about Frantic Assembly and their education work, you can visit https://www.franticassembly.co.uk/