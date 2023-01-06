The latest exhibition at the Hodgson Loom Gallery in Laxey is a celebration of the island’s rich biosphere.
Insectmania consists of 150 pieces which have been created by a myriad of Manx artists, inspired by Manx invertebrates, land, water and air, huge or microscopic.
Curator Julia Ashby Smyth told Island Life: ‘There is an incredible variety of artwork on display, and for sale, showcasing the vast talent across all mediums, from needle-felted wall-crawling spiders and huge carved chrysalises to embroidered jewelled Mint Beetle brooches and a bluebottle automaton.
‘Beautiful intricate etchings of moths and painted snails nestle against giant jellyfish and Leopard Slugs, plus a veritable swarm of fascinating patterns and markings showcase the stunning diversity and beauty to be found amongst the tiny beasties so often overlooked.’
She added: ‘This exhibition is a delightful introduction the world of invertebrates, an interest that can be further explored by joining the Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx Invertebrate Group, Manx Moth Group or indeed any of the many groups of enthusiasts who organise walks and talks about a whole array of invertebrates.’
The ‘Insectmania’ exhibition is on display until Saturday, January 28.
The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Meanwhile, the handing in dates for the Hodgson Loom Gallery’s annual art competition have been announced.
This year’s theme is the word ‘free’.
Handing in dates are Saturday, February 25 and March 4 and Wednesday, March 1, from 11am to 4pm.
The competition is open to all.
All artwork must be ready for display. The exhibition will run from March 11 to April 22.