Fresh from completing a journalism course at Liverpool John Moore’s University, 22-year-old Sadie Gilbert has recently joined the Media Isle of Man team as a reporter.
Although she’s not long been through the door, Sadie has already provided her thoughts on the new Liverpool Ferry Terminal, described her experience at an island yoga class and spoken to addiction charity Motiv8 about what to do in the event of an overdose.
Here, Sadie tells us her top ten favourite things in her life.
10. Being able to lie-in when it is raining outside
Although I am a sucker for a sunny day, there is no feeling that comes close to being able to stay wrapped up in my sheets and stay in bed when it is raining outside.
9. My Doc Martens
Who am I without my Doc Martens? If you know me then you know I pair them with almost every outfit. They go with every outfit and allow me to dance all night comfortably and in style.
8. Passing my Maths GCSE
What was once the bane of my life quickly became one of my proudest moments. I passed it on my last possible chance which is how I was allowed to go to Liverpool to study journalism.
7. The natural swimming pool at Cornaa
One of the island’s most beautiful spots. I have so many fond memories of getting the bus with all my school friends and going jumping and swimming in the water.
6. My mum’s Sunday roast
My Mum makes a Sunday roast every week without fail. It is a comforting meal and something I look forward to. My preferred meat is chicken and it is a guessing game each week whether she will remember that I don’t like cabbage.
5. A pint of Birra Moretti
In every man and woman there is a balance of masculine and feminine. The masculine side of me comes out when it comes to a pint of Birra Moretti. It tasted even better when I used to be able to get it for £2.50 at my local student pub in Liverpool.
4. Belly laughing
I love nothing more than a good belly laugh. It is such a fulfilling and refreshing feeling to properly laugh.
3. When an outfit looks how it did in my head on my body
This is something perhaps more relatable to the women reading. For special occasions, outfits are prepared in advance (most of the time). The feeling is unmatched when the sketch prepared in the head is the sketch that eventually ends up on the canvas.
2. The Real Housewives
This is perhaps a more unhealthy obsession of mine. The real housewives franchises to me is some of the most entertaining television I watch. There is something so relaxing to me about watching grown women have petty arguments on television.
1. Baths
I like my baths short and sweet. I do not have to be in the tub long, just enough to have a soak and relax. For me this is my time to switch off and have a minute to myself away from everything else I am doing.