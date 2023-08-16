Howard Caine has reclaimed the Manx Slam crown with a side-splitting presentation on the problems at Isle of Man Airport.
The event took place at Noa Bakehouse in Douglas last week.
Organiser Bridge Carter described the event as a ‘spectacular night of entertainment’ contested by a mixture of hardened slammers and newcomers.
The night of stiff competition was led by Master of Ceremonies and triple slam winner Jackie Morrey-Grace who kickstarted the action with an awe-inspiring performance about the NHS.
Last year’s winner, Sarah Smart, landed a fair number of punches in her hilarious delivery which jokily challenged the other performers to do their best to take the title from her.
And so they did, with Howard taking the top spot for a second time and going one better than last year.
Second place was awarded to Seventh Manx Bard Owen Atkinson.
And third place went to Manx Slam newcomer Saoirse Coyle.
The judges were Isle of Man Arts Council chairman Claire Christian MHK, Bonzo Slater, Douglas councillor Devon Watson, Black Dog Oven’s Mike Wade and Dr Matthew Warren.
The Manx Slam was sponsored by UHY Crossleys LLC.