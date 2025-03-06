Marown is set for a packed day of community fun next month, with two major events taking place on Saturday, April 5 - offering something for everyone, whether you fancy tea and cake or testing your trivia skills.
First up, in the afternoon, Marown Memorial Playing Fields will be hosting one of their much-loved afternoon teas.
For only £10 a ticket, guests can indulge in a spread of cakes and tea, with organisers promising, ‘you are guaranteed to leave as full as a mollag’.
Their last event just before Christmas was a huge success, drawing a great crowd and raising vital funds to help maintain the playing fields.
The charity, managed by a team of dedicated volunteers, plays a crucial role in supporting local sports clubs and community activities.
Events like these ensure its upkeep, allowing it to remain a key facility in the parish.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Marown Memorial Playing Fields on Facebook, or get in touch with Nicola Curphey on 334604 or [email protected].
Later that evening, the action moves to The Crosby Pub, where Marown Association Football Club will be hosting a fundraising quiz night.
Kicking off at 7pm, the event is led by the well-known quiz master Dave Butler and promises a great mix of sport related questions and entertainment.
Entry is only £5 per person, with all proceeds going towards the running of the football club.
For tickets, you can message Marown AFC on Facebook or get in touch with club captain Connor Gilbert on 477656.
With two fantastic events on offer, April 5 is shaping up to be a brilliant day in Marown!