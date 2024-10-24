A local drag artist is set to host a Halloween karaoke night at the Nags Head in Douglas on Friday night.
Aaron Joughin, who is otherwise known as Layla LaRoux, regularly hosts karaoke nights and DJs at the Nags Head, as well as being a barman and bouncer for the venue.
Speaking about the Halloween karaoke night, Aaron said: ‘Tis’ the season of pumpkins and all things spooky!
‘It’s time to dig out those Halloween decorations and costumes, dust off those cobwebs and get down to The Nags Head for a Halloween party.
‘This will include karaoke and a prize for the best costumes, so dress to impress and warm up those vocal cords!
‘I would like to encourage more locals to come down and enjoy the free entertainment, as well as any and all of the LGBTQ+ community.’