A local law firm has continued its support of local performers by sponsoring the annual Douglas Choral Union bursary scheme.
The scheme looks to support aspiring students in the area of musical theatre or drama in their pursuit of further education, and is supported by DQ Advocates in Douglas.
The recipients of the 2024/25 awards are Hannah Clinton and Liam Behan, who have both been involved in the arts in the island for a number of years, and recently visited DQ’s offices where they were officially presented with their bursaries.
Hannah has just completed her first term at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, where she is studying towards an MA in musical theatre, while she is also an accomplished illustrator and designer.
Liam is also no stranger to the Manx stage, and has taken on a number of senior roles in a variety of shows. He recently accepted a place at the London School of Musical Theatre.
A spokesperson from DQ Advocates said: ‘The initiative is the continuation of a long-standing partnership between Douglas Choral Union and DQ, which is the principal sponsor of the society’s 2025 production.
‘Chicago, a captivating musical which combines glamour, scandal and showstopping entertainment – where jazz reigns, crime makes the headlines and fame comes at a deadly price – will be staged at the Gaiety Theatre from February 7 to February 15.’
Gary Corkhill, Douglas Choral Union chairman, added: ‘Once again, we are pleased to be working alongside DQ Advocates in providing opportunities for local students and to help them with their funding to study any aspect of theatre at college or university, be it on-stage or off.
‘We have had a very productive and long-established relationship with DQ for well over a decade now and teaming up for the bursary scheme is an important element of what we do.
‘It certainly was not an easy decision to select this year’s recipients from such an impressive shortlist of applicants.
‘Many congratulations to Hannah and Liam who certainly have played their part in the thriving theatre scene in the island and want to pursue their next step further afield. We wish them and all the applicants well with their ambitions.’
Applications for the 2025-26 bursary will open in the summer of 2025, and to find out more you can email [email protected]