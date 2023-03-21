Celebrated drummer, songwriter and co-founder from the multi-award-winning band Elbow, Richard Jupp, will be talking about his life and music career at an event at Kensington Arts, in Douglas.
Richard is the guest for the Isle of Man Arts Council’s first Creative Industry Insights event, which takes place on Saturday, April 15 at 7.30pm. Tickets are free.
Richard will be talking about his life, his 25-year career with the band Elbow and offering music industry insights, with the opportunity for an audience question and answer session.
Richard spent many years touring the world with Elbow, playing at the biggest festivals, stadiums, arenas and music venues.
Elbow were nominated for and won several major music awards including a BRIT Award, NME, Ivor Novello, and Mercury Music prizes.
As well as teaching drumming masterclasses at The UK Drum Show, Salford University, BIMM Manchester, and currently lecturing at LIPA, Richard has a special interest in drumming as (music) therapy and is a patron of The National Autistic Society.
Isle of Man Arts Council arts development manager Jane Corkill said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Richard Jupp as our first Creative Industry Insights guest.
‘This is the first of a new series of events and workshops by the Isle of Man Arts Council and we are looking forward to hearing about Richard’s vast experience within the music industry, and sharing this type of inclusive, free event with the island’s creative community.’
Tickets are free but limited and must be booked. Book via the Kensington Arts website.