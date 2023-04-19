Popular husband-and-wife folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman return to Peel Centenary Centre next weekend.
The award-winning pair will be performing on Saturday next week (May 6) as the final leg on their spring tour of the British Isles with their new album.
Almost A Sunset, their seventh album and their first in five years, was released on Iscream Music in March.
It’s described as a collection of thoughtful, varied songs that range from reworked traditional ballads to the off-piste storytelling style that has become their trademark.
Recorded at Devon-pace in their studio on Dartmoor over the course of a year, the couple explore favourite characters, childhood memories and deep emotion to pull together a collection of songs that demonstrate their musical versatility, a sharp interest in the world around them and their own unique perspective on the folk genre.
Kathryn and Sean have twice won Best Duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.
Their music has been described by The Telegraph as ‘folk music for the modern age’.
The concert starts at 8pm.
Tickets cost £15 and are available from Celtic Gold, in Peel, Corlett’s Jewellers, in Douglas and online at etickets.im/cc